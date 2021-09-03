Advertisement

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lead Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, has faulted the reasons given by officials of the Department of State Services for stopping lawyers from visiting the IPOB leader.

Ejiofor explained that the lawyers were said to be denied access to Kanu because the DSS official assigned to receive them was absent.

This, according to Ejiofor, was the reason the officials gave for denying the lawyers access.

The lawyer said this while giving an update on their visitation to the IPOB in DSS detention on Thursday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the lead counsel described the reason given by DSS officials as ridiculous.

He, however, alleged that the visitation took another dimension because of the presence of an American lawyer, Mr. Bruce Fein.

He explained that the security police had been informed of their visit, adding that no individual was specifically assigned to receive the lawyers during previous visits.

His post read, “Yesterday’s court-ordered visit to our client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – was aborted by the officials of the State Security Services on a reason we find extremely ridiculous.

“Following the arrival of Mr. Bruce Fein, a foremost American trained Constitutional Law Lawyer and IPOB’s Attorney in the United States of America, the game obviously took an interesting twist.

“Despite our formal notification to the Service, in line with the existing protocol, and in compliance with the Court-Ordered guideline, the officials of the Department of State Security Services came up with an excuse, “that the person assigned to receive us during yesterday’s visit was on A SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT”, and as such, the visit cannot be conducted.

“This is not only ridiculous but a clear violation of the court order on the guideline for visiting our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the records, we have been consistently visiting Our Client on the specified days and time of the week, and there hasn’t been any time we were denied access to him on the ground that an individual assigned to receive us was not available.

“Needless to mention, that no one individual has been specifically assigned to receive us on any of the visits. They are fully aware that the visit takes place every Monday and Thursday.

“Thankfully, we have another date for Monday, and we do hope that this individual will be available on Monday to receive us, whilst we have taken steps to formally bring this latest infraction to the attention of the Court.”