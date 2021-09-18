Advertisement

Disturbed by the rising political profile of the former House of Representatives member for Gamawa federal constituency of Bauchi state in the 8th National Assembly, Hon. Muhammed Garba Gololo, hoodlums suspected to be on sponsorship of detractors of the former representative, had set the Gadiya Solar-power station mini-grid ablaze provided by the representative as part of his constituency project for the area.

The multi-million naira project was set ablaze on Friday, September 17, 2021 just before the Muslim Friday noon prayers as a calculated attempt to deny beneficiaries of the project its accrued benefit.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone, Gololo expressed disappointment over the unfortunate development and described it as an act of sabotage against the development of Gadiya and other benefiting communities within the federal constituency.

“I know the quantum of labor I deployed to provide that single project to the people of Gadiya. It was primarily intended to support commercial activities, dry season farming and other economic activities towards self-reliance and the control of rural- urban migration in search of greener pasture

“The project has nothing to do with political differences. It was meant to serve the entire people of the area including neighboring communities that could have been spared by my detractors and political adversaries who see nothing good in me and my stewardship

“It should be clear to all that once a project no matter how small it may be is sited in a particular area it is for the benefit of all irrespective of imaginary differences that may exist. There is absolutely no genuine reason for the barbaric act other than suspected envy, hatred and the fear of my rising political profile

“I hold no grudge or animosity against anyone because there is no basis for that. I always commend good efforts deployed to development by whosoever but, I pity and sympathize with the robbed community since replacement of such a laudable project may not be possible for now”

The former representative, appealed to the robbed community to exercise restraint and resort to prayers instead of blame game and pointing accusing fingers that is not the solution.

He advised various communities within the federal constituency to learn from the unfortunate incident that befell Gadiya by protecting those, his provided constituency projects that state-of-the-art and other government projects provided in their areas.

“The barbaric act that befell Gadiya must have by now alerted other communities to stand against such acts for their own benefits. Those projects must be protected and those behind the dastardly act in Gadiya must be apprehended and punished for vandalizing public property and act of sabotage against a community”, he said

The politician assured the people of Gamawa federal constituency of his continued support to the development of the area no matter the threats and frustration that may be deployed to his efforts, saying, “Gamawa is my ancestral home. Come what may, I must remain committed to the development of the area in whatever position I find myself”.