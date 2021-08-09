Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, on Sunday night, called for the immediate resignation of the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The caucus, in a statement jointly signed Kingsley Chinda and Chukwuka Onyema, leader and deputy leader respectively, said this part of resolution reached at an online meeting of the caucus, on Sunday night.

The Caucus said the continued stay in office by Secondus for the remaining three months of his tenure will do ” grave injustice” to the opposition party.

The lawmakers charged the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Governors Forum of the PDP to “ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process” that would restore the hope of Nigerians in the party.

The statement read” members of the PDP House of Reps caucus met and deliberated extensively on various aspects of concern being expressed by members of the party across the federation.

“Specifically, on the current charge of inept leadership against our national Chairman (Prince Uche Secondus) and Honourable members note as follows:

“Whereas members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and millions of Nigerians nationwide anticipate vigorous and well coordinated issue based national opposition; preparations towards a national convention as well as the 2023 general elections, much confusion, finger-pointing and needless noise around the party’s national headquarters have obfuscated the noble objectives and lofty ideals of the PDP and democratic opposition politics in Nigeria.

“Notes that to many, the National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections; this explains for his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilized for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.”

According to the lawmakers, “there is no clear road map, blue print or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party is allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.

“Notes too that the lax and bedroom managerial attitude of the Chairman who runs the party from his home and only surfaces in the party office for meetings, coupled with several promises without commensurate action has led to inept management of complaints, despondency amongst members and consequently an exodus of members of the party at all levels, including a member of the Board of Trustee of the party.

“Also notes that whilst these misfortunes befell the party and concerned party members are busy trying to stem the tide, the party Chairman has carried on as if all is well and does not appear to see the caldron awaiting the party if it continues on that trajectory.”

Furthermore, the caucus “urge the current National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus) to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start.”