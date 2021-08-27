Advertisement

There was a loud and widespread outrage in Jigawa State to protest the cancellation of a public lecture organised by a youths’ group, “The New World Youths Initiative” on Thursday, the 26th of August, 2021 in the State’s capital, Dutse, to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of the State out of the old Kano State on the 27th of August, 1991.

Among those to speak at the event were Dr Nuruddeen Muhammad, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Information under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, who had also contested as a running mate to the PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2015 general elections, Mr Bala Usman Chamo, the incumbent Chairman of Dutse Local Government Council and Mr Babangida Usman, who is also the Wali of Kazaure and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works.

Many Jigawa residents, most especially the youths, took to their social media handles to express their feelings over the incidence. A Facebook user by the name Basheer Rabiu Gumel, who also claims to be a member of the ruling APC in the state asked in Hausa why the State Government is consistently uncomfortable with any opportunity that would bring the former Minister to speak directly to the people of Jigawa. Writing further to support his submission, Mr Gumel said there were similar incidences when the Minister was blocked from attending a tree planting campaign in Gumel in 2019, and another one in 2020 when the government cancelled in symposium at the Sule Lamido University in Kafin-Hausa where the Minister was to be the sole presenter. He wondered how an incumbent governor could be so jittery with an ordinary medical doctor. Others, who expressed similar sentiments accused the government of Gov Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of not having interest in the unity and future of the state by not allowing the youths, who are the future of the state to network, brainstorm and strategise.

Efforts to reach out to the organisers of the event, who are now said to be considering conducting the lectures online proves abortive. But sources close to them said there was a directives from the office of the secretary to the State Government (SSG) to cancel the event probably because of the ex Minister who the government believes has a gubernatorial ambition in 2023 and is heavily supported by the youths. The source added that the former Minister is accused of using such platforms to advance his ambition. The SSG cannot be reached for his comments up to the time of filing up this report.

The Ex Minister however decided not to comment directly on the issue, saying that everything is in the public domain for the people to judge and instead wish the state a very happy 30th anniversary and a wonderful future