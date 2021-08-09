Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

In a speculated reprisal attack following the early Monday morning killing of two persons by unidentified soldiers in Nnewi community of Anambra state, the town has come under heavy attack from suspected gunmen.

The Nnewi Area Police Command was attacked in the afternoon causing pandemonium amongst the residents of the industrial town, but no life was lost.

It was gathered that the gunmen came in about seven vehicles to the police station and started shooting which lasted for over one hour.

An eyewitness who would not like his name mentioned in the paper said the gunmen overpowered the police and carted away their arms.

He said by the time a reinforcement from the Navy arrived, the attackers had left even though it was gathered that they were pursued to no avail.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga when contacted said his office had not received the report.

It would be recalled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ordered a sit-at-home which got Nnewi town bloody as two people died in a confrontation between the Army and suspected members of IPOB.

The two people who died during the bloody confrontation that happened at Izuchukwu junction area of roundabout in the industrial town according to eye witness account is a leader of Eastern Security Network (ESN) and a commercial motorcyclist.

Our source claimed that problem started at about 7.00am in the morning when some IPOB members came out to enforce the sit at home order and in the process blockade the major roads in the industrial town.

Some unidentified soldiers according to him however came in to clear the items used to block the roads leading to altercation between them and the IPOB members.

Sources said that the two victims were actually killed by gun shots by the soldiers.

Meanwhile, the industrial town has been reduced to a ghost town as the people who initially came to out for their daily business had to rush back home.

Some vehicles were also smashed by aggrieved persons over the attack on the civilians by armed soldiers.

Meanwhile, a combined team of security agencies as at the time of filing this report later stormed the town to disperse the protesters.