By Favour Goodness

There were uncertainties at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the early hours of Monday as truck loads of policemen took over the party Secretariat.

The police team numbering over 30 had strategically positioned themselves within the Secretariat along Blantyre Street, without harassing passersby and motorists using the street.

The gun weilding, battle ready policemen did not allow any vehicle park within the Secretariat vicinity, including those from the staff, the visitors and journalists that arrived there early.

Although the presence of the police awakened reminisce of the dark days of the former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, however the difference is that they were not subjected to any undue harassment by the security operatives.

As at 11am, the usually bubbling Secretariat was still like a ghost town, as the presence of the security agencies was scaring to many visitors, including the staff and visitors.

On inquiry from one of the security details attached to the party Secretariat, it was gathered that the security agents acted on security report that certain persons have been mobilised to stage demonstration at the party Secretariat on Monday (today).

“You don’t expect the party’s national leadership to fold their hands in the face of such threatening security report.

“They don’t want to take chances or watch the situation degenerate to the days of Oshiomole when activities in the party was grounded hence the decision to mobilise the security agencies to protect the Secretariat against any attack,” the security personnel said.