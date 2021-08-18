Advertisement

The Misau General Hospital renovation awarded by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reached completion stage.

It could be recalled that the Governor had in October last year said his administration would renovate and equip all the general hospitals apart from the PHCs it has built in various communities with a view to easing hardship being faced especially in rural areas.

According to Governor Bala his administration will continue to provide healthcare delivery and access roads and will ensure effective implementation of all awarded projects in the sectors.

Advertisement

Misau and Alkaleri General Hospitals are being renovated with a view to modernizing them up to international standards.