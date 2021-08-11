Advertisement

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have reacted to their purported suspension by the ousted chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ben Nwoye over alleged anti-party activities.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nwoye, who was allegedly suspended by 42 members of the State Executive Committee on Tuesday morning over what they called insubordination to the party authority, anti-party activities and disregard to party constitution and guidelines; was said to have later in the afternoon announced the suspension of the former Speaker, Eugene Odo; El Ajah, Flavour Eze and Ada Ogbu for alleged anti-party activities.

But addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the affected party chieftains described the suspension as a joke and laughable.

Speaking on behalf of others, El Ajah described the suspension as a material meant for “the consumption of small minds”.

He noted that Nwoye had already been stripped of his powers as the caretaker chairman of the party following his removal by the members of state executive committee

He said, “The report that Ben Nwoye suspended myself, Eugene Odo, Princess Ada Ogbu and Flavour Eze is impossible. Ben already is suspended to the extent that he cannot act as chairman again. There is a vote of no confidence passed on Ben. That is subsisting.

“Chief Ben Nwoye was the only chairman in the entire country that declared people winners and got them sworn in after the APC ward congress. He gave them the go-ahead to conduct party affairs when he has no powers to do that. It’s madness; it’s insanity. This cannot stand.

“Everyone knows that Ben is up to something. He’s playing a script written by someone.

“So, nobody can leave Ben to complete the circle. He needs to go and he’s already a goner. So, for him to wake up from slumber and gets people suspended is an afterthought. It cannot stand. It’s impossible

“Ben is suspended. Nobody has quashed it. He cannot suspend me. He cannot suspend Eugene Odo and Princess Ada Ogbu neither can he suspend Flavour Eze”.

He warned that if Nwoye continued causing disaffection in the party, he might face heavier punishment from the party.

Ajah said, “In the few weeks to come, Ben might be completely expelled from the party because of insubordination.

“We don’t get worried about his action because it makes no sense. Anyone taking what Ben did serious is a gullible mind in APC. Serious minds are busy preparing for the forthcoming local government congress and how to reposition the party in the state.

“Everybody knows that Ben failed and that failure is exactly what is disturbing him. But we cannot watch him destroy the party”.

But had while announcing the suspension of the party chieftains, said they were sanctioned following their anti democratic conducts during the last APC ward Congress.

He explained that the suspension is part of recommendation of a committee set up by the state Caretaker working committee to investigate the role of the said suspended members.