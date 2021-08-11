Advertisement

There are strong indications of electoral malpractice in the appointment of Engr. Timothy Ahire as Ter Kwande IV. This is predicated on the fact that the Tiv cultural value for consensus was breached in his selection amongst seventeen abled-contestants. This has resulted in widespread disenchantment, displeasure marked with bouts of aggression like-gists in market squares, beer parlours and other public spaces by kingmakers, contestants and generality of Kwande subjects and friends

Our correspondent gathered in Achia in Ikyurav-Ya, Adikpo: the Kwande Local Government Area Headquarters, Mbakaan in Shangev-Ya Districts that prominent sons and daughters of the area who are presently serving in public and private service had urged the Tiv Traditional Council under the leadership of His Royal Majesty, Begha u Tiv, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse, the Burean for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs not to yield to political machinations and undue influence on the stool of the Ter Kwande whose custodian is the chairman and presides over the Kwande Traditional Council: a Tiv intermediary that would likely produce the next governor 2023.

Investigations revealed that the Ter Kwande stool should be zone and be given to Menev: the Ikyurav Nyian- male children of Ikyurav-Ya as against the Liev people Ikyurav-Iir: The female and younger children of Ikyurav ya

Advertisement

Mr. Jacob Abugh said: “a stranger, one Engr. Timothy Ahile has been imposed on Kwande people as Ter Kwande the IV”. “When fourteen other contestants were not even screened as it is usually the normal procedure for selection of any traditional leader. He further stated that Kwande people wanted a lawyer as their next Ter. However, the aspirant was shielded from even been screened.

The team led by Tor Lobi, HRH Chief Moses Anagende, Bar. Alashi from the Bureau For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs with the Ter Kunav, HRH Chief Josefus Achiaku Nyiyongo as panel members amongst others allowed only three candidates: Engr. Timothy Ahile, Mr. S. I. Nyaga and Engr. John Kyembe entrance for screening and subsequently sent out about fourteen king makers who refused to play ball with politicians especially Hon (Dr.) Didymus Tamen who would like a stooge on the throne. Someone, they can manipulate for selfish Benue 2023 Governorship: a contest which Kwande has a deciding factor and great influence.

A contestant also alleges that king makers from the Turan: a subset of Ichongo were not allowed to nominate as against the selection of Late HRH Hilary Ikima who was nominated by an Ishangev-Ya man from the Ipusu axis. Kingmakers from the Ipusu axis of Kwande were also tactically exempted from the electoral process with the threat of dethroning then if they insist on the normal free and fair electoral process. The king makers from Nanev, Shangev and Turan were not allowed in the electoral process at all.

Mr. Terver Chen submitted: “We are calling on the Tiv Traditional Council, Governor Samuel Ortom, the Burean For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, prominent Kwande sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to support the rerun where all aspirants will be given to fair playing ground”.

“This is an injustice and wrong precedence that cannot be allowed to thrive”, he added.



