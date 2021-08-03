Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer in the Nov. 6 Anambra state governorship election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo says he does not have any godfather.

Ozigbo made the observation during an interactive session with media practitioners in Awka.



He said that he is an independent minded person who does not believe in godftherism. “Not even Mr Peter Obi, Tony Elumelu or any other individuals.”

Ozigbo said that the leadership of the PDP could make suggestions to him about issues but the suggestion he maintained must be accessed on its merit.

He rubbished the claim in some quarters that his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo was imposed on him by an unnamed godfather.



“I decided to run along with Mrs Azuka Enemo because of her huge integrity and large support base. Nobody imposed her on me. The fact that I ran an election primary for two years in the state should have given me an idea of who my deputy would be though I didn’t decide on that even after the primary.



“I am not one of the people who go to politicians to make empty promises, infact I was in the plane coincidentally with Mr Peter Obi and I told him how I would engage the leadership of Anglican Communion to get my deputy.



“I turned down the first list of the people they sent to me not because the individuals sent to me are not good but there are certain criteria I insisted must be met.” He said.

Ozigbo said that he has to be thorough about the choice of his running mate because his deputy must be someone he has full confidence in.