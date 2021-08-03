Advertisement



By Ben Ugorji



The management of Maranatha University Mgbidi in Oru-west LGA of Imo state, has debunked rumour of arbitrary closure of the school as falsely alleged by a group.



The University said there was an existing Court order by the Federal High Court issued on the 23rd of July, 2021, ordering the both parties, the applicant and the school, in the suit to maintain status quo pending hearing and determination of the suit filed on the 26th of February, 2021.



The school made this clarification through its official website and warned purveyors of fake news to desist from such.

Advertisement



The management further admitted that there was a suit filed by the plaintiffs which had earlier been appealed.

It said, “most importantly, Maranatha University has appealed against the order and has applied for stay of execution of the order pending the determination of the Appeal.



“The applicants, in pursuit of their calculated mischief, have in their unfortunate publication credited to the Honourable with details which the court never said.



“Members of the public are therefore advised never to allow themselves to be misguided or misinformed on the University. Maranatha University has referred the defamatory publications to their solicitors for advice.”