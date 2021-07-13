Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A truck driver was on Tuesday allegedly killed by suspected Anambra state revenue agents at the Ogidi Building Materials Market in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The development triggered protest by aggrieved traders and other heavy duty drivers at the market.

It was gathered that the deceased, with five other drivers, had left Ghana for the market with trailer- laden plywood.

One of the drivers was reportedly stopped around 4am by a group of revenue agents at the Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge who reportedly demanded N10, 000.

The driver was however said to have refused parting with the money before another set of revenue agents attempted to stop him for the same purpose.

Effort to block him failed as he reportedly maneuvered his way to his destination- the building market.

It was also gathered thst the driver was eventually rounded up at the market by the agents who allegedly beat him to stupor until he died.

It was further learnt that the traders at the market mobilised and went on rampage with drivers who blocked the Onitsha-Enugu Express way with their vehicles.

Motorists were compelled to take a diversion inside the main towns of Nkpor linking parts of Ogbunike to Awka as protesters took over the road, demanding for head of the alleged task force members involved in the death.

National Chairman of the Heavy Duty Drivers Association, Chief Rogers Uche, said: “Government should disband the revenue agents.

“How can they pursue a trailer from Ghana after passing through seven rivers and mountains but were trapped in their own country. This country is a rot.

“We will not take this, they must compensate the bereaved family of the deceased driver,” he said.