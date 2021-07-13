Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on residents, companies and individuals in the State to desist from patronizing unlicensed private guard companies as they are liable to increasing criminality in the state.

This call was made on Tuesday , July 12, 2021 by the State Commandant of NSCDC Anambra State Command, Mr Vincent Ogu, when he received in audience the Association of Licenced Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) Anambra State Chapter on Tuesday in Awka.

“We shall redefine the private security architecture to meet the current emerging security dynamics and global security challenges,” Ogu said.

He lauded the collaborative efforts of the association as grassroot Security in providing credible Intelligence to the Corps and other Security Agencies to nip crime at the bud and encourage them not to relent as the nation appreciates and expects more from them.

He stressed the need for private security firms to operate professionally in line with government’s expectations and embrace best standard operational practice.

According to him, the Command is ever ready to partner with the association to flush out quacks within their ranks in order to sanitize the industry, as he looks forward to a formidable industry driven by expertise and integrity.

Ogu placed emphasis on abiding with regulations and renewal of operating licence. He thereafter thanked the delegation for the visit and promised to work with them .

Earlier, Dr Okon Autan, the Chairman of ALPSPN Anambra State Chapter told the Commandant that the purpose of the visit was to welcome him to the state, familiarize and consolidate on the cordial working relationship between the association and the Corps as the statutory regulatory body for Private Guard Companies in Nigeria.

Okon said the visit will deepened collaboration, growth, innovation , lawful and best practices in the Operations of Private Security Firms in the State.

He urged the Command to intensify its efforts and ensure that invasion of quacks in the industry are completely eradicate as they pose serious threat to the existence of Private Guard Companies and creating bad name and image for licenced operators.

Okon commended the efforts being put in place by NSCDC to put an end to the influx of unregistered practitioners who deliberately refused to do the right thing.