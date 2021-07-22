Advertisement



From Chuks Collins, Awka



The former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has harped on the need for the government at all levels to device means to be far ahead of the merchants of insecurity and criminality in the country.

“It requires top quality programmes of government, it requires technology, it requires a lot to stop armed robbery and all forms of crimes, including corruption that we talk about every day, because it is difficult to make a rule and think that that would solve the problems.

“Because as you are killing armed robbers, others are robbing the pockets of others in the same arena. That is the kind of society we are in today. Things are becoming more complex with the introduction of Information Technology that is now ruling the world…”

The ex-President Jonathan who dropped the counsel at the 50th birthday celebration of the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka who served under his administration, while praying for more years of trouble-free existence for him also showered encomiums on him, described him as a special person and gift to Anambra State and Nigeria.

Jonathan noted that “the day you(Osita) were born was the day armed robbers were first shot in Nigeria, it speaks a lot. Luckily you are not an armed robber. But gone are the days when armed robbers were being shot.

“The celebration of 50th birthday of Osita shows that he is a special person. It is a happy moment for all of us. Osita Chidoka is a blessing to the nation; those close to him know him very well. I didn’t know him until when I got involved in politics and got to Abuja as Vice President and when I took over after I lost my President. I have seen in him as very talented and very strategic. And he is somebody that really go for a number of things. And look at how Osita has made this programme very unique. He is a gift to Anambra State, he is gift to Nigeria. Osita has called us to come and celebrate his 50 years on earth. He has achieved results. He became Corps Marshal of FRSC and brought a lot of innovation, technology and ingenuity into the FRSC. He is somebody that can turn things around and we wish him well..”

He also hailed Chidoka’s friends for using the occasion of his 50th birthday to embark on humanitarian missions to hospitals, stating that as small as his own state, Bayelsa is, no fewer than four hospitals benefitted from the gesture.

Chief Ferdinand Agu, who spoke on behalf of friends and associates of the celebrant, noted that Chidoka had been very outstanding in all spheres of life, right from 1999 service year when he emerged the outstanding Corps member in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“He has been successful at every turn because very early in life, he prepared himself for leadership. Osita has a very great literary mind and we encourage the younger ones who want to be like him to open their minds to reading because readers are leaders and learners are scholars”, Chief Agu stated.

A thanksgiving service was earlier held at the Cathedral Church of The Advent (Anglican Communion), Life Camp, Abuja.

Dignitaries at the reception included Jonathan and his wife, Patience; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Ben Obi and Ifeanyi Ubah amongst others.