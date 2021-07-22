Six residents of Tungan-Maje community in Gwagwalada area council of Abuja have been abducted. A resident, identified as Yahaya said the incident happened around...

Advertisement

Six residents of Tungan-Maje community in Gwagwalada area council of Abuja have been abducted.

A resident, identified as Yahaya said the incident happened around 11:46 pm on Monday.

The kidnappers, in their large numbers, were said to have invaded some houses at Anguwar Dabiri and Anguwar Sarki, within the metropolis.

He said the kidnappers divided themselves into three groups before attacking three houses in the area.

Advertisement

Some of the gunmen reportedly shot into the air while marching the victims out of the community.“Some of the kidnappers positioned themselves at strategic positions, while other entered the house and whisked away the victims into the bush,” he said.

The district head of Tungan-Maje, Alhaji Hussaini Barde, confirmed the latest kidnap incident, saying six persons were abducted.

“In fact, activities of kidnappers in Tungan-Maje has been causing a nightmare to my people. And I can tell you that since September last year till date, we have recorded 9 deadly attacks by kidnappers,” he said.He, therefore appealed to the security authorities to come to the aid of his subjects by deploying enough personnel that can checkmate activities of the kidnappers.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, could not reached for comment.