There is tension in Uzo-Uwani Council Area of Enugu State following the alleged killing of two soldiers in Adani, agrarian community, on Tuesday.

The hoodlums were said to attacked the Army check point located at Iggah/Asaba along Nsukka – Adani – Anambra Federal Road at about 4:30 am on that fateful day.

Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack, but said two soldiers were killed during the attack, noting that soldiers had repelled the invading criminals and were already trailing them.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, accused the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network of being behind the attack in a text message in response to The PUNCH inquires sent to him.

According to the message titled: ‘Troops repel esn attack on their location at Adani’, Nwachukwu, said that only two soldiers that were killed.

He said, “Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

“Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies. We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”

