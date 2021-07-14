Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Former Commissioner of Finance in Bauchi State and one of the frontline politicians fronting for 2023 governorship race, Dr. Nura Manu Soro has called on the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to break the jinx by zoning it’s gubernatorial ticket to go for Central Zone of the state.

Manu Soro who made the plea during a stakeholders meeting of Bauchi central senatorial district today Wednesday at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi.

The meeting was attended by prominent personalities from the zone including the Speaker Bauchi State House Assembly Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman, serving and former legislators from National and State assemblies and other Political actors in the senatorial district.

Manu Soro explained that the facts indicated that since the creation of the state in 1976 only the Southern and Northern senatorial zones of the state have produced the six indigenous Governors that have governed the state since its inception.

He said that the central zone have so much to contribute in building the state, “it is time for the people of the zone to be fully represented and engaged in all matters relating governance.

Dr. Manu Soro insists on justice and fair play by entrancing party politics of unity and collective patriotism, adding that Bauchi is endowed with numerous raw materials that can meet up with the unemployment burden confronting the state.

Manu Soro equally call on the national leadership of the party to provide fair playing ground for all aspirants in upcoming party congress across the country

Earlier his remark at the meeting, Central Zonal chairman of the Party Engr Zakari Dogo, explained that the central was sideline and marginalized politically by stakeholders across the state, “We decided to sermons critical stakeholders from the central zone to deliberate on the political marginalization and how best to change the narrative. The people of Bauchi central zone deserve recognition, equity and justice in Bauchi politics.”