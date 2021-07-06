Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A group under the aegis of Virtuous Widows International Foundation (WIF) has advocated for widows’ inclusion in National policy formulation to draw attention to problems peculiar to widows.

Lady Ifeyinwa Egbosiuba, Founder of the group in Awka on Tuesday said that widows were invisible to the policy makers when they draw out national policies to address the problems of citizens.

According to her, no fewer than 258 million are ignored by policy makers because they are widows

“Policies made, focus more on common citizens, labourers, the jobless youths and suffering segments of the society and widows are not considered worthy to be discussed in policy making meetings,” she said.

Egbosiuba, while demanding that the International Widow’s Day be made a state celebration, called for abolishing of traditional rites and practices that violate widowhood.

She said the theme for this year’s celebration “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems” was a reminder to stakeholders to act by making the problems of widow visible in communities.

Obiekezie urged widows to be proactive in seeking out people that would lend a helping hand and in resolving their challenges.

She, however, urged women who had yet to receive their valid voters’ cards to avail themselves of the online Pre- registration exercise ongoing ahead of the Nov, 6, gubernatorial election in the state.