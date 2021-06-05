Advertisement

- As APC Registration/Revalidation appeals committee says no appeal from Kano

Gov advises those feel marginalised to quickly go and get registered

Showcasing how prepared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023 election with a stronger internal democracy, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has revealed that, the party is making preparation to receive more governors who would be cross carpeting, for a greater Nigeria.

He made this revelation when members of the APC Registration/Revalidation Appeals Committee, paid him a courtesy call at Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, Saturday, with Faruq Adamu Aliyu chairing the Committee.

Dispelling any rumour about the aftermath of the recently held registration/revalidation exercise, which claimed that some party members were marginalised in the exercise, he debunked that, “As far as we are concerned nobody was marginalised in the exercise.”

Advertisement

“For your information, there are indications that more governors are coming to our great party, the APC, from other places. Our internal democracy is waxing stronger day by day,” he said.

“I want use this opportunity to congratulate you for getting us more entrants into our party. We thank you for the good exercise conducted. This makes our party to wax stronger and improve internal democracy,” he said.

While commending the committee for the good job done, he further explained that, “Whatever kind of Internal election we are going to conduct, it is absolutely important to see this in place. There is no better time to have this exercise than now.”

On whether some people feel marginalised in the exercise or not, the governor challenged that, “If some people feel they are marginalised in the exercise, our doors are still opened. So we are ready to register any one, no matter his position, no matter his opinion about us and the party.”

According to the governor, “Abusing governor, even if it is on 24 hours basis, is not part of the offences in our party rules and regulations that attract any penalty. Therefore we can still register all members, even if their habits are abusive.”

“I understand that there is no single petition from Kano, forwarded to your committee. So even if somebody comes and petitions, please tell that person to come and get registered,” he pleaded.

Aliyu, who led the committee to the governor, said “It was out of good concern and consideration from the part of the governor, to see the committee and commend us for the exercise.”

“Your Excellency there is no petition from Kano state. And when some people came and found out that some claims were mere allegations against the exercise, that were not true, we also came and found out that no substantive petition comes from the state,” he disclosed.

He thanked the governor for his effort in managing the affairs of the party in the state effectively, adding that, “Your Excellency, we are very grateful for all your efforts in seeing that our great party moves to the next level.”