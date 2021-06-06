Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources in Anambra State indicates the country home of the counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor has been invaded by the Nigerian military and police. The invasion occurred at 2:30am on Sunday morning.

According to the information received, the military and police allegedly arrived the home at 2:30am and began shooting into the house with intention to arrest the IPOB counsel.

The elder brother to the counsel was arrested along with unspecified number of people.

Barrister Ejiofor has since sent out an “SOS” on his twitter handle indicating that his home is presently under attack and the police and the army are shooting sporadically “on sight, to arrest me”. The lawyer continues to add that “As a lawyer, I have committed no offence known to law. My life is under serious threat. People are being killed and I don’t know what will happen to me next”.

The Nigerian military had on December 2, 2019 invaded the home of Barrister Ejiofor and burnt the home – killing more than ten [10] people. This is according to the IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful.

The status of Barrister is present not known. As of this writing, the lawyer is said to be trapped inside his home.

