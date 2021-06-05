Advertisement

The Presisent-General of the Association of Igbo Traditional Rulers in Diaspora, His Highness, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe (Ide 1), has appealed to security agencies and South-East Governors Forum to bring to an end the spate of killings, kidnapping and banditry in the region.

The Traditional Ruler condemned, in strongest terms, banditry, unprovoked killings and kidnapping in the country.

Igwe Ibekwe who is also the Eze Ndigbo (Ezedioranma IV) in Kano, in a Press Statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, expressed regret over mounting insecurity across the country.

He urged to South-East Governors Forum to take the Bull by the horn through seriously engaging the Ebubeagu Security Outfit in flushing out bandits and criminal elements who have continued to make life unbearable for residents in Igbo land.

Advertisement

The Royal Father, particularly condemned the gruesome murder of Hon. Ahmed Gulak on Sunday in Owerri, Imo state, calling on security agencies to rise up to the situation and fish out perpetrators of the heinous crime.

According to him, “after due consultations, I wish to make this Press Statement on behalf of the Association of Igbo Traditional Rulers in the Diaspora.

“We condemn in strongest terms, the unabating spate of unprovoked killings, kidnappings and high scale banditry in and around the country, with particular emphasis on the South-East zone in recent times.

“The gruesome murder of Hon. Ahmed Gulak on Sunday in Owerri, Imo state is one murder too many, and we condemn it in its totality.

“We commiserate with his family and the nation over the dastardly act and pray for the repose of his gentle soul.”

The Statement further stated that, “we wish to call on our gallant security agents to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to Justice.

“We want to use this medium to make a clarion call on South-East Governors to engage the Ebubeagu Security Outfit in flushing out these criminals from the zone.

“We wish to re-afffirm our unalloyed support and commitment to the sustenance of a strong and verile Nigeria, where peace, unity, justice and equity prevails.”