Advertisement

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) has lambasted the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) over his comment that Biafra is landlocked, describing the statement as hypocritical and bias.

Reacting to the Buhari’s interview with Arise TV, said his address sounds so pleasant to his ‘Fulanistic sadistic’ minority tribe but full of hopelessness and group interest.

MASSOB in statement on Thursday, signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, titled “Nigeria Days are numbered”, said “no man born of a woman can crush Biafra because God, history and humanities are on our side, Biafra revolution is in destructive.”

Advertisement

The statement partly read, “Buhari in his inner sense of reasoning believe that with his kinsmen occupying the military and police positions of Service Chiefs including all the most senior military / police high rank offices/ positions, he will easily crush Biafra. Maybe with his intimidating tendencies over Igbo religious, opinion, political leaders, he still think he can crush Biafra with the mindset of 1967-1970 Biafra Nigeria war.

“MASSOB views Buhari’s constant negative comments on principal and primary issues affecting the very existence of Nigeria and Biafra consciousness as a sign of jittery and unsteadiness.

“MASSOB warned the people of Biafra not to panic over Buhari’s national address. We see President Buhari address as hypocritical and deceiving because he did not mean well for non Fulani Moslems. Very soon, the Hausas will start their revolution of self identities.”

It added, “as every revolutionary struggle has its own methodology, the current Biafran struggle for actualization and restoration will continue to unfold confusing methods to President Buhari.

“We want Nigerian President Buhari to continue to make similar statements of this kind which always expresses his frustrations. Any king who thinks like Pharaoh of Egypt against the Jews will certainly experience the doom of Pharaoh.

“MASSOB wishes to inform President Buhari that threatening and detention of non violence Biafra freedom fighters. Killings, persecutions, mesmerization, suppressions and oppressions of Biafrans including clampdown on non-violent and armless agitators because of our agitation for self rule only worsens the problem and underscores Nigeria as a creeping and repressive colonial state.”

MASSOB leader maintained that Biafra agitating groups were not the problem of the Nigeria as constituted, adding “Biafra agitation is only a reaction to the many injustices, exclusion, second class citizenship, born to rule philosophy, marginalization and other forms of inequality that characterise the Nigerian state.

“Nigeria is a state where some are first class citizens while others are second class; a state where some are born to rule while others are perpetual outcasts, a state where state policy deliberately denies us critical developmental infrastructure while according others same,

“A state where prejudice, tribalism, exclusion and hate are elevated while nation-building is ignored, a state where it seems the only logic for unity is to share oil resources and not on the basis of consent, mutual respect, fraternity and shared brotherhood.

“These undeniable realities are the reason the Nigerian state is afraid of Biafra and her agitators because we speak of a truth they cannot legitimately counter. We speak of a truth they know they are guilty of, so out of weakness and fear, they resort to repression, persecution and detention.”