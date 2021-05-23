Advertisement

The Human Right, Liberty Access and Defenders’ Foundation ((HURIDE), has called on all the categories of groups ;the civil society, the youths, traders, civil servants, drivers, Keke and motorcycle drivers, all other artisans, and stakeholders to join in the massive protest against the massacre of Ndigbo by Fulani Herdsmen in Ebonyi State.

Describing the murder as “State premeditated and sponsored” the forum said the inaction and indifferent disposition of the murder of citizens in South East especially the recent Ebonyi episode by the South East Governors led by Governor David Umahii of Ebonyi State does not only shows their incapacity but callous insensitivity to the plight of their people.

The group in the statement signed by its Executive Director, Dede Uzor A Uzor, they said the date for the protest which will take place in the various State capitals and major cities in the zone will soon be made known for people to join.

Advertisement

They said the protest is meant to jolt the sleeping Governors into action and remind them of their constitutional duties of protecting the lives and property of their people.

The rights body said the protest is also to convey the displeasure of the youths and the people of the zone on the Leadersship of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for the zone, especially his alleged support and encouragement to Fulanis to take over Ebonyi State.

HURIDE said this Umahi’s action apparently due to his political interest has shown in a man who lacks capacity to lead Ndigbo especially in critical time as we are now in this country as the Chairmam of South East Governors’Forum.

“He has not defended the interest of Ndigbo. He has mortgaged the overall interest of Ndigbo for his personal political interest”, Dede Uzor said.

The recent creation of South East security otherwise known as “Ebubeagu ” is highly deceiving and contradictory because their colleagues in the South West did not announce their plans until they have done the eternal works and no serious logistics has been provided ever since the pronouncement.