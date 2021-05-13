Advertisement

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh has called for deep sober reflections and prayers as Muslims mark the end of Ramadan fasting.

Bashorun Askia in an Eid-el-Fitri message on Thursday in Warri, enjoined all Muslims to rededicate Nigeria to God as the country faces existential challenges, adding, “The fasting was successful and the spirits of all Muslim faithful were lifted high. And it is without doubt that God answered all supplications and rewarded accordingly.”

The statement reads:

“As the Muslim faithful celebrate the successful completion of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, I heartily felicitate with all faithful for God’s abiding grace that saw them through the sacred exercise. The fasting was successful and the spirits of all Muslim faithful were lifted high. I pray that the lessons of Ramadan; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be rewarded accordingly by the Almighty God.”

“At this time in Nigeria’s existential challenges, I enjoin all Muslims to use the special blessings from God in Ramadan to rededicate our dear country to Him in fervent prayers.

I believe that despite the challenges facing our country, we are undoubtedly a people that are special to God. He continues to harken to our prayers.

“Due to His outstanding love for Nigeria, I urge all Muslims to continuously present the country in prayer to God, knowing that He is always there for us.

“Witnessing another Eid el Fitri is a special privilege from God who has control over the destiny of man and I therefore pray that all may look forward to a much more fulfilling and rewarding future.

“Eid Mubarak!”