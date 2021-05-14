Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed has advised Muslims to use the Eid-el-Fitr occasion to reflect on past activities and measure how they have fared spiritually.

The Governor made the call in a Sallah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fast by the Muslim Faithful across the world,

He said “The Eid-el-Fitr occasion should be used to reflect on our past activities and see how we fared spiritually so that we can take corrective measures towards improving our relationship with Allah (SWT), fellow Muslim Umma and adherents of other faiths.

“We should emulate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by making sacrifices for the benefit of the less privileged ones in our society. We should also pray to Almighty Allah for peace, unity and prosperity of our dear State and the country as a whole.”

He congratulated the Muslims in the state for successful completion of the Ramadan fast, stressing on the need for citizens to consolidate on the harmonious and peaceful coexistence inherent in the state.

“It is gratifying that in spite of the heterogeneity in the state, we have been enjoying relative peace. I would like to appeal to you all, irrespective of your ethnic and religious backgrounds, to use the occasion of the Eid-el- Fitr to consolidate this harmonious coexistence.

“To this end, the occasion should also be used to strengthen the existing relationships and also establish new ones. You should also imbibe the Spirit of forgiveness, love and respect for one another.

“As a Government, we are determined to discharge our primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the entire people of Bauchi State. I will therefore like to appeal to all to join hands with the government in our resolve to have a secure, peaceful, prosperous and united Bauchi State,” In a related development Muslims faithful in Bauchi State have celebrated the eid fitr parayers to mark the end of the Ramadan fast peacefully.

Muslim from all walks of life has started arriving to the venue of the eid prayer as early as seven o’clock in the Morning , the emir of Bauchi arrived the venue at half past seven while Governor Bala Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir arrived the venue at 8;45am.

The Chief Imam of Bauchi Alhaji Bala Ahmed Baban Inna led the two eid Raka’at prayer at nine o’clock.

In his Sermon at the end of the two Raka’at prayer Imam Bala Ahmed admonished the congregation on the importance of giving alms to the poor and the needy in order to reduced their hardship and help them to celebrate the end of the Ramadan past with ease.

Imam Ahmed said the present insecurity in the country was a result of lack of fear of God ahe challenged the Muslims Ummah to always fear Allah and do what is good and avoid evil deeds in order to have God’s mercy and forgiveness.

He urged the Muslims to continue to pray for peace and stability in the country and to do more to help the country to overcome its numerous challenges like banditry kidnapping and other problems threatening the unity of the country.

In his message to the people of the state at the end of the colorful annual Sallah Durbar that was witnessed by Governor Baka Mohammed in his Palace , The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Muhammadu Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu pray for bumper harvest and urged his subject to continue with their law full business that will help to develop the state and the nation at large.

The emirs solicited for cooperation and harmonious peaceful coexistence among the people irrespective of religion, tribe or anything and pray to God to help Nigeria to come out from the present security challenges so that peace and prosperity will dwell.