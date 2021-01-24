Advertisement



By Ben Ugorji, Owerri



Residents in Imo state have condemned the executive order given by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, asking the state government to rescind on its decision to arrest and prosecute anybody violating the Covid-19 protocols.



247ureports Imo state correspondent who interviewed a number of persons reported that marketers and civil servants alike have expressed worry on the continuous use of facemasks, complaining that it is causing difficulty in their breathing.

A petty trader in Amakohia modern market Owerri who pleaded anonymity complained that some of the government policies and orders as it concerns the Coronavirus pandemic, are infringing on their right as bonafide citizens of the state.



“This issue of Covid-19 has turned to something else in Imo state. The government should come out clear and tell us the truth. They cannot hold to ransom.



“I listened to the Governor’s live broadcast the other day, it is laughable. How can any responsible government say that anyone that doesn’t wear facemask will pay a fine of 20,000 naira or serve a jail term of six months.



“The Governor is even threatening to put another lockdown. How do they want us to survive? We are not ready for this again, the government should allow be,” he lamented.



Recall that the Governor, in a live broadcast on Friday, mandated the state Covid-19 committee led by Prof. Maurice Iwu to arrest and prosecute anybody violating the Coronavirus protocols in the state.



The Governor further said that any resident of the state caught without putting on his facemask will pay a fine of 20, 000 or serve a jail term of six months.



To this end, the state government had provided four mobile courts, two in the state capital and one each in Orlu and Okigwe zones, to try offenders.