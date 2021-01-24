Advertisement

It gladdens my heart that all #Nigerians, especially those blinded by political patronage, have come to the realisation that all peoples and ethnic nationalities indigenous to ‘Nigeria’ have one common enemy which is #Fulani Janjaweedism. A band of rapists and murderers assembled from across the SAHEL by the likes of Gov. El-Rafai to forcibly take over our ancestral lands in the name of keeping Nigeria one and promise of Southern Presidency in 2023.

■To complete the spiritually important TRIANGULATION necessary to ensure success, there is need now, more than ever, for the emergence of an equally vibrant youthful leader from the MIDDLE BELT as we now have in Yorubaland.

NUPE, TIV and JUKUN, yoked by years of Fulani emasculation are more than capable of producing an uncompromisingly astute young leader to defend their land. Our promise remains that NO indigenous tribe or ethnic group in #Nigeria will be left behind if we work in tandem to rid our various lands of these infestation from the SAHEL in the name or Fulani herders.

East, West & Middle Belt together and its game over for the Satanic Fulani caliphate and their Miyetti Allah terrorist footsoldiers.

Middle Belt we are waiting for you.

Signed

Mazi Nnamdi

IPOB leader.

Through

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB