The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Prince Abbas Abdullahi has sent a signal to the camps of the Kwankwassiyya Movement threatening to match them fire for fire if they dare engage in politics of violence.

Prince Abbas spoke shortly after being sworn-in as chairman of APC Caretaker Committee leadership in the state to serve for another six months. 247ureports.com reports that a new Caretaker Committee leadership of APC was sworn-in on Tuesday as the former leadership of Prince Abdullahi Abbas was returned through a consensus to serve for another six months.

Prince Abdullahi Abbas thanked members of the party for reposing their confidence in his leadership.

While promising to put in his best in taking the party to the Next Level, he vowed that APC in Kano will not only sweep all the 44 Local Government Areas during the January 16, 2020 Local Government elections, but will also retain power at all levels in the state during the 2023 General elections.

Prince Abdullahi Abbas who declared that the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state is “dead,” urged members of his party to resist any attack from members of the movement led by a former Governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

According to him, the APC has come to stay in Kano, adding that no ammount of intimidation from the Kwankwassiyya Movement will stop the APC from cruising to victory in all elections in the state, insisting that APC remains the people’s choice.

He also hailed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for playing politics with human face, pointing out that, “while Kwankwaso sent his children to Dubai, planing to set Kano on fire, Ganduje’s has ensured that his children remain in Kano because he has no skeleton in his cupboard.”

In his remarks, Ganduje declared that Kano state remains the biggest democracy in Nigeria, vowing that his party, the All Ptogressives Congress (APC) will continue to control political space in the state, even after 2023.

He said Kano people has permanently accepted the APC, following people – oriented programmes being carried out by his administration.

According to him, “Kano state is the largest democracy in Nigeria. Kano state is the biggest democracy in Nigeria. We have 484 Wards. We are the strongest APC state in Nigeria. I congratulate our leadership. I urge you to ensure that we win the Local Government elections.”