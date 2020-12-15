Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has queried the Buhari Presidency
over the unwarranted tear gas attack by the police on the sorrowing
parents of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary
School, Kankara, Katsina state.
The PDP described as disturbing that such callousness could be meted on
the grief-stricken parents after President Muhammadu Buhari, who had
gone holidaying in the state, failed to protect their children from
terrorists.
It is indeed sad that instead of going after terrorists and insurgents,
that struck few hours after a holidaying President Buhari and his
security machinery took over the state, the state apparatus of power is
being used to inflict further pain on the helpless victims.
Such display of insensitivity further foregrounds the lack of empathy by
the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and serves
as a sad reminder of how it also blamed the 43 farmers recently slain by
terrorists in Borno state, instead of taking steps to apprehend the
assailants.
Indeed, our party shares the pains and sorrows of these parents who have
been under serious torment since President Buhari arrived Katsina for
his needless holidays.
The PDP therefore calls on the Buhari Presidency to immediately
apologize to Nigerians and the parents of the kidnapped students as well
as take steps to ensure disciplinary actions on those who ordered the
tear gas attack on the parents.
Our party also restates our call to President Buhari to go in search of
and rescue the students, who were kidnapped while his security machinery
was in charge of the state.
The PDP reiterates its stand, in solidarity with the people of Katsina
state and other patriotic Nigerians, not to rest until President Buhari
finds and rescues each of these young ones.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary