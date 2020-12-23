Hon Gaya Empowers 700 constituents on poultry production

The  Member representing Gaya , Ajingi and Albasu Federal constituency Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya  has  restates his commitment to the  diversification of the economy  towards  revamping the productive and service sectors of the economy with a and creating mass job opportunities.

Hon. Gaya made the disclosure at a grand ceremony  marking end of a 3 Day  training of  700 women and youth in the poultry production and management  held at Islamic Centre Gaya Local Government.

He further explained that the participants are trained in modern poultry production and integrated ,management to empower them , support their  livelihood saying that each participant  will receive  N20,000  to  start their own business and become employers of labour.

Represented at the occasion by the past immediate Chairman of Gaya Local Government, Alhaji Ahmad T Abdullahi , described the scheme as timely and urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity.

While assuring that the present administration will provide the frame work for women and youths  to enable them contribute effectively to development, Ahmad  said women in  business   be encouraged to focus on integrating small medium enterprises into  supply chain within the overall policy objectives of employment generation.

Speaking to newsmen the interim caretaker chairman of APC in Albasu Umar Hungu   commended the parliamentarian for continuous effort to uplift the livelihood of his constituents through multi-faceted approach and assured him of their support . 

