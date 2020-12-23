Advertisement

The Member representing Gaya , Ajingi and Albasu Federal constituency Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has restates his commitment to the diversification of the economy towards revamping the productive and service sectors of the economy with a and creating mass job opportunities.

Hon. Gaya made the disclosure at a grand ceremony marking end of a 3 Day training of 700 women and youth in the poultry production and management held at Islamic Centre Gaya Local Government.

He further explained that the participants are trained in modern poultry production and integrated ,management to empower them , support their livelihood saying that each participant will receive N20,000 to start their own business and become employers of labour.



Advertisement

Represented at the occasion by the past immediate Chairman of Gaya Local Government, Alhaji Ahmad T Abdullahi , described the scheme as timely and urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity.

While assuring that the present administration will provide the frame work for women and youths to enable them contribute effectively to development, Ahmad said women in business be encouraged to focus on integrating small medium enterprises into supply chain within the overall policy objectives of employment generation.



Speaking to newsmen the interim caretaker chairman of APC in Albasu Umar Hungu commended the parliamentarian for continuous effort to uplift the livelihood of his constituents through multi-faceted approach and assured him of their support .