The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Malam Kashifu Inuwa are among prominent Nigerians to be honoured by the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, for their contribution to national development and confidence in the Nigerian media.

Also to be honoured at the occasion are: Kano State Police Commissioner, Habu Sani and Kano Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba,Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado and Honourable Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, former Speaker, Kano House of Assembly and serving member, representing Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya Federal Constituency and Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Mai fata, chairma of Umza Rice limited.

A statement signed by the Chapel’s Secretary, Mustapha Hodi Adamu, indicated that the grand event would take place on November 28, at Bristol Palace Hotel, Farm Centre, Kano.

The statement added that the award recipients are men of proven integrity, who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.

“After a painstaking deliberation by the leadership of the Chapel and the award screening Committee, we decided to honour these distinguished and important personalities for their contribution to national development, commitment in their various fields of endeavours, upliftment of the welfare of the common man; and as well, their disposition to the development of the Nigerian media.

“Our decision to recognize these patriotic Nigerians is borne out of our desire to encourage them to show more commitment to nation-building; and even encourage other prominent Nigerians to perform better in their respective assignments and leadership positions,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the awardees were carefully selected after passing through certain standards set out by the Award Committee. This event is the second of its kind and is aimed at appreciating notable Nigerians.”

The statement added that all the awardees have since expressed their willingness to attend the grand event, just as the Chapel Chairman also expressed gratitude to the organizing committee for their efforts for making this year’s event a huge success.