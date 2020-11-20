Advertisement

The Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Ben Nwoye, on Thursday, prophesied that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors and legislators from the South East region would join his party soon.

Nwoye, who was not categorical of those Governors and legislators that would join APC from the zone, during an interaction with journalists at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu enroute Ebonyi State, said that APC has become a beautiful bride that everybody want to marry.

He however, commended Governor David Umahi for making that bold step by joining APC.

Nwoye who was recently appointed Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Consumer Protection Commission, described Umahi’s decision to join APC as wise, adding that the ongoing developmental projects in Ebonyi characterised APC infrastructural development.

He said “Governor Umahi has made a wise decision. When you look at the development of his State, from the all directions what you see there is character of APC infrastructural development.

“So moving away from PDP to APC is natural. Like he said that the PDP has marginalized South East in the cause of time. What we are seeking for is regional integration. So he has identified source of the marginalization as being historically PDP induced.

“So in order to move forward to connect the South East to the national grid, he has made a decision that is highly selfless, a decision that has now turned out to become the biggest political eartqake in modern political history in the South East.

“And the vibration of that earthquake I believe well keep shaking and the aftermath of it will affect the political equation in all the five states of the South East and it will also go beyond. Now we have two governors and we believe that many more Governors of PDP extraction and legislators in the zone are also on their way to join the APC” he stated.

He advised those who have written the South East off when it comes to APC to have a rethink and now look at the South East seriously.