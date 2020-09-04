Advertisement

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi state Governor , Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has visited flood affected areas in Warji Local Government Area of the state.

During the sympathy visit, Governor Bala commiserated with the people of Warji Local Government Area especially the affected community of Dagu over the massive flooding.

He said said Government would take inventory of all affected flood areas in the state so as proffer lasting solution to the problems

Governor assured the affected communities of his government’s plans to provide them with relief materials as well as providing engineering solutions to their environmental problems.

He said his administration will partner with relevant stakeholders in order to overcome environmental challenges facing various communities of the state.

The governor assured people of the Local Government that in addition to the ongoing construction of District Head Palace, his administration will provide them with other services.

He said his administration is determined to mordanize Warji local Government Area considering it’s political growth and development saying that more developmental projects are to be executed soon in the area.

The Commissioner, Ministry for Local Governments Affairs, Nuhu Zaki said Governor Bala’s administration’s cannot be compared with any other interms of execution of projects, adding that Warji local government is the governor’s second home.

Nuhu Zaki thanked the governor for rehabilitating the District Head’s palace, numerous primary schools,PHCs among others.

[9/3

The Gov had a stopped over in Warji town to inspect the ongoing renovation of the district head palace calling on the contractor to make sure that quality materials are used.

On his way back to Bauchi Governor Bala Inspects ongoing renovation Projects,at the Special School Kafin madaki in Ganjuwa Local Government area, to assess ongoing renovation of the Special School project awarded By his administration where he expressed satisfaction on the level of job done so far, because over 80 percent of the project was completed.

Governor Bala directed the Contractor to complete the renovation on time and in line with the contractual agreement. Principal of the Special School Kafin madaki thanked His Excellency Governor Bala Muhammad for the visit and pledged their loyalty and support to the present administration.