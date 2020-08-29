A human rights activist and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullahi Ali Kano, has emerged Secretary of the reconstituted Kaduna State Caretaker Committee of the party.
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated the Committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
The Kaduna State Caretaker Committee has Bashir Dutsen as Chairman and Abdullahi Ali Kano as Secretary.
Other members of the Committee are Ashiru Abdullahi; Dr Abdu Usman; Ahmed Zaria; Lawal Balarabe; Jerry Ishaya; Imam Lawal Adamu; Edward Masha; John Ayuba and Maria Dogo.
The action of the NWC, which is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) and 31(2) (e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as Amended), is consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing state caretaker committee.
The reconstituted Caretaker Committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kaduna State until a new executive committee is elected for a period not exceeding 90 days (three months).