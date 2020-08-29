Advertisement

“We all support your light rail project in Kano state. We are supporting this good and people-centred project Hundred percent. We are only waiting for the issue to come up to the National Assembly, to give all our support to it,” hinted Chairman House Committee on Works of the House of Representatives, Honourable Engineer Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, representing Bichi federal constituency in Kano state.

He made the disclosure when the House Committee paid a courtesy visit to the governor, Friday, late evening, at his office. The Committee was in Kano as part of their oversight function, going round federal government projects being executed in the state and those projects linked to the state from other states.

While commending the governor for being an excellent example in infrastructural development, he said “Your Excellency all of us here are assuring you that whenever we receive anything pertaining your light rail project in the state, we will all accept and endorse it Hundred percent.”

Assuring the governor that not only members of the House of Representatives would support governor Ganduje on that project, he assured that “Even members of the Senate Committee on Works and by extension, other distinguished members, they will support you Sir. We all know your commitment and dedication to serve your people.”

Engineer Bichi explained that, they need to always encourage governor Ganduje to take the state to upper level in terms of infrastructural development and the overall development of the state.

“Your Excellency looking at how these Honourable members addressed you right here while introducing themselves, you will agree with me when I said, we all believe in your brilliant understanding of how to develop the state. Sir I will take them round the state before we leave to show them how you developed the state,” he concludes.