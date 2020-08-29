Advertisement

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has issued another apology to the journalist he recently attacked verbally at a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State.

Fani-Kayode had tongue-lashed Charles Eyo of Daily Trust newspapers after the journalist demanded to know who “bankrolled” his tour of states in the southern part of the country.

The ex-minister had earlier apologized to Eyo in a series of tweets, where he withdrew the word “stupid” he used to describe the journalist.

Fani-Kayode, at a press conference in Akwa Ibom on Friday, appealed to Eyo again to forgive him for the way he reacted to him.

His words: “I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it,” he said.

“I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me. I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem.

“I have regrets, it was not my finest day. No leader or public figure should ever react like that. I disappointed myself. I deeply regret it and I believe it will never happen again,” said the ex-minister.

Source: https://thewhistler.ng/fani-kayode-i-disappointed-myself-family-and-bosses-by-attacking-journalist/