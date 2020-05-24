Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been asked to recall with immediate effect Mrs. Vivian Otti , for demanding three months salary from the State Government.

The Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE), in a statement yesterday threatened to declare Governor Uzodinma a “dictator” if after seven days Mrs Otti has not been recalled.

In the statement signed by the Chairman Board of Trustees ( BoT), HURIDE, Dede Uzor A Uzor, Mrs Otti should not only be recalled but a public apology should be tendered to her by the State Government.

The rights group frowned at the docility and culture of silence exhibited by such human rights prone groups in Imo State like Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and human rights and pro-democracy groups in the State.

HURIDE said these groups ought to have stood up for Mrs. Otti in the midst of her persecution by the Imo State Government.

They vowed that Civil Society Organisations will formally pronounce Governor Hope Uzodinma a dictator if within seven days the State Government has not recalled Mrs. Otti and a public apology tendered to her.