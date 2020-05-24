Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Speaker of the Lagos
State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to immediately step aside and
submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
for investigation over allegations of financial impropriety, including
reported discovery of 64 accounts allegedly linked to his Bank
Verification Number (BVN).
The PDP lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not speaking
out on the allegations in the public space that the said bank accounts
allegedly operated with multiple names in various banks are being used
to siphon funds belonging to the people of Lagos state.
The PDP said the allegation has further called to question the sincerity
of the APC, particularly in a state like Lagos, where the struggling
residents had come under axphyxiating taxes that are largely unaccounted
for.
Our party is however not surprised that the APC and its leaders have
remained silent on an allegation, which had already gained national and
international prominence; a development that only points to the
complicity of a party that brims as sanctuary of corruption with
unequaled proclivity for concealment.
This is especially when viewed with the exposed humongous sleazes in the
Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social
Development; Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); National
Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); National Health Insurance Scheme
(NHIS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); among others, under
the APC administration.
At this point, the expectation of Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, is
for the Speaker to immediately step down and allow the matter to be
openly and freely investigated.
In other words, in support of the claimed anti-corruption stance of his
party and the government in which he serves, as well as being a
representative of the people who are bearing the brunt of APC’s
corruption, it behooves on the Speaker to step aside and submit himself
to the EFCC for investigation.
Any thing short of that places a huge moral burden on both the Speaker
and the Lagos state House of Assembly.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary