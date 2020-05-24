Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Speaker of the Lagos

State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to immediately step aside and

submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

for investigation over allegations of financial impropriety, including

reported discovery of 64 accounts allegedly linked to his Bank

Verification Number (BVN).

The PDP lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not speaking

out on the allegations in the public space that the said bank accounts

allegedly operated with multiple names in various banks are being used

to siphon funds belonging to the people of Lagos state.

The PDP said the allegation has further called to question the sincerity

of the APC, particularly in a state like Lagos, where the struggling

residents had come under axphyxiating taxes that are largely unaccounted

for.

Our party is however not surprised that the APC and its leaders have

remained silent on an allegation, which had already gained national and

international prominence; a development that only points to the

complicity of a party that brims as sanctuary of corruption with

unequaled proclivity for concealment.

This is especially when viewed with the exposed humongous sleazes in the

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social

Development; Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); National

Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); National Health Insurance Scheme

(NHIS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); among others, under

the APC administration.

At this point, the expectation of Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, is

for the Speaker to immediately step down and allow the matter to be

openly and freely investigated.

In other words, in support of the claimed anti-corruption stance of his

party and the government in which he serves, as well as being a

representative of the people who are bearing the brunt of APC’s

corruption, it behooves on the Speaker to step aside and submit himself

to the EFCC for investigation.

Any thing short of that places a huge moral burden on both the Speaker

and the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary