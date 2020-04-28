The tremors resulting from the demise of the former chief of staff to the president of the federal republic of Nigeria remains ever present inside the presidential villa particularly within the remnants of the Asorock cabal. This is as the toil to replacement the former chief of staff continues to pull the first lady of the federation away from the nephew to the President of the federation.

Information recently made available to 247ureports.com indicates the race to replace the dead chief of staff has become a game of musical chairs. In essence, a game of chances. “No one knows who is really in charge inside the villa. Buhari is not really there anymore and Maman Daura no longer has Abba Kyari. And, Aisha Buhari has suddenly come into the power play”.

Our source indicated the lull in replacing the dead chief of staff is caused by the latent but well managed fight and/or tussle between Aisha Buhari and Maman Daura over who will have total control of Mohammadu Buhari.

The selection of a new Chief of Staff is considered a test case of who will dominate and rule the Presidential villa between the two. Maman Daura had preferred Babagana Kingibe to replace the dead chief of staff while Aisha Buhari preferred Buba Marwa.

Our source reveals, Babagana Kingibe recently decided to bow out of the race. He indicated he was not interested in the position. Kingibe’s decision threw a new twist to the race to replace Abba Kyari.

247ureports.com has reliably gathered that the chief of staff position may be allowed to be filled by a different geopolitical zone away from the north – preferably the south east. This, according to our source, would enable the presidency showcase geopolitical balance inside the presidency. A president from the north west, a vice president from the south west, a chief of staff from the south east, and a SGF from the north east.

Ken Nnamani

In the preliminary, the names of Ken Nnamani and Ogbonaya Onu had been mentioned as possible considerations for the chief of staff positions. They are both considered “Nigerians” and gentlemen.

Ogbonnaya- Onu

However, the battle to control the villa will continue to rage. And, it will remain uncertain who will eventually occupy the seat of chief of staff until the President makes the announcement.