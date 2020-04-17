The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Command/Formation/Department indicated against their names:

i. CP Dandaura Mustapha – CP Provost FHQ, Abuja.

ii. CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, psc(+) – CP Rivers Command

iii. CP Musa Adze, fdc – CP Anti-Fraud Unit

The IGP charges the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect