April 17, 2020

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed over the recent spate of

fire outbreaks at key Federal Government agencies and departments,

particularly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The party expressed shock over the disquieting fire disaster at the head

office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja,

on Friday, in which valuable equipment and documents related to

electoral and political party monitoring were destroyed.

The PDP described the situation as unsettling, recalling that only last

Wednesday, the head quarters of the Office of the Accountant General of

the Federation in Abuja was gutted by fire, followed by another inferno

at the head office of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) just two

days ago.

Our party is deeply worried and hopes that this spate of fire outbreaks

is not a coordinated design by sinister elements against demands for due

process and accountability in our country, as already being insinuated

in the public space.

The PDP therefore restates its demand for a forensic investigation into

the fire outbreaks in the Office of the Accountant General of the

Federation, the CAC and now INEC, as the spate of occurrence has become

alarming.

Furthermore, our party strongly charged the Federal Government to

immediately ensure necessary precautionary and security measures to

safeguard all our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to avert

such ugly incidences.

The PDP notes that our nation can no longer afford any more fire

incident in our key institutions as such will be distressing to the

polity, which is already under pressure occasioned by dwindling economy

and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary