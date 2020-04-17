April 17, 2020
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed over the recent spate of
fire outbreaks at key Federal Government agencies and departments,
particularly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The party expressed shock over the disquieting fire disaster at the head
office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja,
on Friday, in which valuable equipment and documents related to
electoral and political party monitoring were destroyed.
The PDP described the situation as unsettling, recalling that only last
Wednesday, the head quarters of the Office of the Accountant General of
the Federation in Abuja was gutted by fire, followed by another inferno
at the head office of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) just two
days ago.
Our party is deeply worried and hopes that this spate of fire outbreaks
is not a coordinated design by sinister elements against demands for due
process and accountability in our country, as already being insinuated
in the public space.
The PDP therefore restates its demand for a forensic investigation into
the fire outbreaks in the Office of the Accountant General of the
Federation, the CAC and now INEC, as the spate of occurrence has become
alarming.
Furthermore, our party strongly charged the Federal Government to
immediately ensure necessary precautionary and security measures to
safeguard all our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to avert
such ugly incidences.
The PDP notes that our nation can no longer afford any more fire
incident in our key institutions as such will be distressing to the
polity, which is already under pressure occasioned by dwindling economy
and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary