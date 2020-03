Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, younger brother to the new Emir of Kano, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has replaced Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Bichi. The Secretary to the state Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji stated to 247ureports.com.

Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero is also a son to the late Emir of Kano.