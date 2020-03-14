Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

The Imo State Government has banned all forms of dredging activities in the state. Consequently, all dredging companies operating in the state have been directed to suspend their activities. The directive was given through the Office of the Chairman, Imo State Task Force on Dredging and Mining Activities, CP Dan Okoro (Rtd).

Okoro stated that failure to comply with the directive will attract heavy penalty and impoundment of equipment.

He further advised concerned companies to visit Government House, Owerri or call any of the following numbers for further instructions:

0803-326-9622 or 0906-393-7308