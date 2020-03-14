You know, almost a year, the people of our State proclaim that our time for change has come. Time to revamp our state. Time to restore our lost glory and integrity. But there were those who doubted Bauchi State’s desire for something new; who said it was a fluke; not to be repeated again.

You can see it in the voices and appearances of many. There are APC’s, PRP’s NNPP’s and PDP’s, rich and poor, local men and elites. They are old and young men; people from Central, Northern and Southern senatorial zones. They all desire to see a better Bauchi State and fully committed in the total work of actualization of the noble administration of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed. And finally, everyone had made it a gig.

I have to appreciate the commitment of Malam Musa Azare in ensuring that the economic policy of this administration keeps us all smiles as developments unfold. For the record, this is the first time in history of our democracy, that Musa Azare becomes a friend to the State Government. He had squabbles with government after government since our return to democracy in 1999, partly because of his desire to see that leaders have become responsibly committed to the welfare of the people who put their trust in them.

Musa once told me that “Immediately after I become a partner to any Government with expected strives, I’m going to confront our economic crisis head-on by taking all necessary steps to ease the credit crisis, help hardworking families, unemployment statuses and restore growth and prosperity with my best”.

This week, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed meets with remarkable members of German Foundation – Water Is Right Foundation, and, corporate German investors. A working visit derives from the courtesy of Musa Azare which aimed at promoting our State’s economy and provide with us hospital upgrading facilities, toilets rehabilitation among others. This working visit saw Governor Bala Mohammed signed MoUs that no doubt, would see our dear State become advanced among its peers. And I say cheers to your visible inevitable efforts, Malam Musa.

First of all, Senator Bala has a rescue plan for the middle class that invests in immediate efforts to create jobs and provide relief to families that are watching their paychecks shrink and their life savings disappear. A particularly urgent priority is a further extension of unemployment, monthly benefits for workers. A fiscal stimulus plan that will jump-start economic growth is long overdue.

So let me remind the reader that reformation will not be easy. It will take time. There will be setbacks and controversial starts, and sometimes men of power will make mistakes. And, even enemies of progress trying very hard albeit fruitlessly, to create bottlenecks for the governor, who is deeply passionate about our dear State. But as hard as it may seem, we cannot lose hope, because there are people all across this noble State who are counting on Senator Muhammed, who can’t afford another month without health care. They can’t afford another month without good schools. They can’t afford another month without decent wages. Let’s exercise patience for the betterment of lives of others.