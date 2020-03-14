Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes (72%, 144 Votes)

Following the incident at the Argungu festival in Kebbi State when an unknown man aggressively rushed the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian public were thrown to confusion over the intentions of the unknown man.

It was largely believed to be an attack by majority of the viewers of the video recording of the incident which was posted online on twitter. The short video showed the immediate reaction of the security agents surrounding the President as being violent and shocked. Initial reports indicated that the unknown man was shot in the leg by the security operatives while other reports indicated the man was shot dead.

The media team of the President was quick to clear the air that the unknown man was not out to attack the President. They stated that the unknown man was targeting the President for a handshake. “He wanted to shake the President’s hands“.

Buhari’s media team may have made the claims but the evidence from the video showed otherwise. The video showed the unknown man reaching out with his left hand and a clinched fist.

However, the unknown man in a recent video claims to have not attacked the President.

I did not attack President @MBuhari – Mohammed Jamil. This won't trend as usual. pic.twitter.com/DZfF3t2IVS — Francis Ekpenyong (@ekpesfrancis) March 13, 2020

He says his name is Mohammed Jamil. He spoke to reporters – with Kebbi State politicians standing next him. He stated that he was never manhandled by the DSS or any other security operator. The DSS also shared this same opinion in their recent press release.