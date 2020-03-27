As we pass through this global calamity, I thank you most profusely for your concern and care, especially your prayers. I appreciate your love, encouragement and good wishes. By the grace of God, we shall overcome all the tribulations.

Allah is the Greatest. He is Sufficient and Merciful. May these tests be the utmost expiation for our sins, limitations and inadequacies. Be assured that your servant Kaura is strong, capable and equal to the task. I am sound, calm and in good spirit.

By Allah’s grace, the challenges are surmountable. InshaAllah, we shall overcome. With humility and gratitude, I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

Sen. Bala A. Mohammed – Kaura