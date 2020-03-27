1. Governor Willie Obiano, in line with the resolve to make Anambra remain the safest state in Nigeria in every sense of the expression, has ordered the closure of all open markets in the state for 14 days, with effect from Monday, March 31, 2020. The exceptions are foodstuff and medicine markets. The order followed a series of consultations with various stakeholders in the markets.
2. During the two-week closure, the people affected by the order are enjoined to stay indoors and maintain a high level of hygiene like closing their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing. They are also advised to maintain social distance by keeping away from persons by six feet, in addition to washing their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and declining to hug or shake hands with any person.
3. The Anambra State Taskforce on the Coronavirus, which comprises, among others, the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra Vigilante Group and other security and intelligence organizations, are directed to ensure strict compliance with the order closing down markets in the state.
4. The closure is the last resort in the determination to promote the wellbeing and secure future of the people of Anambra State. The government deeply regrets the inconveniences which the order will cause. The directive will be reviewed in two weeks’ time.
5. Our people are susceptible to the Coronavirus, popularly known as COVID-19. We travel extensively to all parts of the world for business, leisure, study and medical tourism. Besides, we have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha Main Market which is the largest market in West Africa. The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable to the contagion.
6. The Anambra State Government would like to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a special account to assist ndi Anambra grapple with the grave challenges of the Coronavirus. Known as the Anambra State CORAVID- 19 account, it is in response to various inquiries from people of Anambra State origin in different parts of Nigeria and beyond who have been seeking ways to assist their people since the viral outbreak. The account, which is with the Fidelity Bank, has number 5030112159. It will be administered by Governor Obiano to ensure absolute transparency and accountability.
7. Those who wish to donate materials and equipment like surgical face masks, goggles, surgical gloves, stretchers, automated ICU beds, personal protective gear, examination gloves and infrared thermometres are encouraged to bring them to the office of the Secretary to the State Government. (See below a list of materials needed for the treatment of the Conoravirus).
8. It is worthy of note that Anambra State has three isolation centres located at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe teaching Hospital in Nnewi and Onitsha general Hospital. They are being upgraded constantly. In addition, there are surge centres to take excess patients from the three hospitals. They are at Umueri General Hospital in Anambra East Local Government Area, Ekwulobia General Hospital in Aguata Local Government Area, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area. There are plans to create another surge centre in any of the big mission hospitals.
9. What is more, the state government is working hard to get the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to accredit the state teaching hospital as a centre for tests because its mega laboratory, where over 500 tests can be conducted simultaneously, meets international standards, though a little work is stillneeded. These efforts of the state government and many more require a lot of funds. All forms of assistance from our people, friends and the international community will be well appreciated.
10. The people and Government of Anambra State are fighting the scourge of COVID-19 together. Together we will win the fight.
God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.
C. Don Adinuba
Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.
LIST OF HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT/CONSUMABLES NEEDED FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION/TREATMENT
|S/N
|EQUIPMENT DETAILS
|ESTIMATED QUANTITY
|A: FOR INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
|1.
|Electric Automated ICU Beds (Arjohuntleigh)
|500
|2.
|Personal Protective Equipment
|20,000 units
|3.
|Protective Gown
|20,000 units
|4.
|Ventilator
|1000
|5.
|Surgical Face Mask
|20,000 units
|6.
|N-95
|20,000 units
|7.
|Goggles
|20,000 units
|8.
|Surgical Gloves
|20,000 units
|9.
|Examination Gloves
|20,000 units
|10.
|Powered Air Purifying Respirator
|100
|11.
|Stretcher
|100
|12.
|Autoclave
|10
|13.
|Sphygmomanometer (Electronic)
|200
|14.
|Bedside Lockers
|900
|15.
|Bed Linens
|1000
|16.
|Drip Stands
|900
|17.
|Bed Screens
|900
|18.
|Infrared Thermometers
|1000
|19.
|Stethoscope
|2000
|20.
|Tray for Emergency drugs
|100
|21.
|Trolley For Medication
|100
|22.
|Trolley for dressing wounds
|100
|23.
|Trolley for bed making
|100
|24.
|Trolley For Serving Food
|100
|25.
|Kidney Dish
|2000
|26.
|Gallipot
|2000
|27.
|Tray for Instruments
|2000
|28.
|i-stat ABG Machine
|1000
|29.
|Non-invasive multi-parameter monitors
|900
|30.
|Mobile X-ray Machine
|1000
|31.
|Adult and Pediatric Infusion Pumps
|90
|32.
|CPAP Machines (Bubble CPAP Machines)
|1000
|33.
|Pediatric Oxygen Concentrator
|900
|34.
|Ambu Bag (Adult & Infant)
|900
|35.
|Pediatric Sphygmomanometer cuff size
|100
|36.
|Blood warmers
|100
|37.
|Pediatric Endotracheal Tubes
|100
|38.
|Bag and Mask for Ventilator
|900
|39.
|CTG Machine
|1000
|40.
|Pediatric weighing scale
|100
|41.
|Automated ICU Beds
|900
|42.
|Electric Wheelchair
|100
|43.
|Nebulizer
|100
|44.
|Mechanical Ventilator
|900
|45.
|Pulse Oximeter
|200
|46.
|Oxygen Cylinders
|800
|47.
|Oxygen Regulator
|800
|48.
|Defibrillator (AED)
|1000
|49.
|Combined ECG and Echocardiogram Machine
…