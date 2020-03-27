Updates in the campaign against Coronavirus in Anambra State

1.      Governor Willie Obiano, in line with the resolve to make Anambra remain the safest state in Nigeria in every sense of the expression, has ordered the closure of all open markets in the state for 14 days, with effect from Monday, March 31, 2020. The exceptions are foodstuff and medicine markets. The order followed a series of consultations with various stakeholders in the markets.

2.      During the two-week closure, the people affected by the order are enjoined to stay indoors and maintain a high level of hygiene like closing their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing. They are also advised to maintain social distance by keeping away from persons by six feet, in addition to washing their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and declining to hug or shake hands with any person.

3.      The Anambra State Taskforce on the Coronavirus, which comprises, among others, the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra Vigilante Group and other security and intelligence organizations, are directed to ensure strict compliance with the order closing down markets in the state.

4.      The closure is the last resort in the determination to promote the wellbeing and secure future of the people of Anambra State. The government deeply regrets the inconveniences which the order will cause. The directive will be reviewed in two weeks’ time.

5.      Our people are susceptible to the Coronavirus, popularly known as COVID-19. We travel extensively to all parts of the world for business, leisure, study and medical tourism. Besides, we have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha Main Market which is the largest market in West Africa. The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable to the contagion.

6.      The Anambra State Government would like to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a special account to assist ndi Anambra grapple with the grave challenges of the Coronavirus. Known as the Anambra State CORAVID- 19 account, it is in response to various inquiries from people of Anambra State origin in different parts of Nigeria and beyond who have been seeking ways to assist their people since the viral outbreak. The account, which is with the Fidelity Bank, has number 5030112159. It will be administered by Governor Obiano to ensure absolute transparency and accountability.

7.      Those who wish to donate materials and equipment like surgical face masks, goggles, surgical gloves, stretchers, automated ICU beds, personal protective gear, examination gloves and infrared thermometres are encouraged to bring them to the office of the Secretary to the State Government. (See below a list of materials needed for the treatment of the Conoravirus).

8.      It is worthy of note that Anambra State has three isolation centres located at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe teaching Hospital in Nnewi and Onitsha general Hospital. They are being upgraded constantly. In addition, there are surge centres to take excess patients from the three hospitals. They are at Umueri General Hospital in Anambra East Local Government Area, Ekwulobia General Hospital in Aguata Local Government Area, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area. There are plans to create another surge centre in any of the big mission hospitals.

9.      What is more, the state government is working hard to get the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to accredit the state teaching hospital as a centre for tests because its mega laboratory, where over 500 tests can be conducted simultaneously, meets international standards, though a little work is stillneeded. These efforts of the state government and many more require a lot of funds. All forms of assistance from our people, friends and the international community will be well appreciated.

10.  The people and Government of Anambra State are fighting the scourge of COVID-19 together. Together we will win the fight.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.

LIST OF HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT/CONSUMABLES NEEDED FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION/TREATMENT       

S/NEQUIPMENT DETAILSESTIMATED QUANTITY
A: FOR INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
1.     Electric Automated ICU Beds (Arjohuntleigh)500
2.     Personal Protective Equipment20,000 units
3.     Protective Gown20,000 units
4.     Ventilator1000
5.     Surgical Face Mask20,000 units
6.     N-9520,000 units
7.     Goggles20,000 units
8.     Surgical Gloves20,000 units
9.     Examination Gloves20,000 units
10. Powered Air Purifying Respirator100
11. Stretcher100
12. Autoclave10
13. Sphygmomanometer (Electronic)200
14. Bedside Lockers900
15. Bed Linens1000
16. Drip Stands900
17. Bed Screens900
18. Infrared Thermometers1000
19. Stethoscope2000
20. Tray for Emergency drugs100
21. Trolley For Medication100
22. Trolley for dressing wounds100
23. Trolley for bed making100
24. Trolley For Serving Food100
25. Kidney Dish2000
26. Gallipot2000
27. Tray for Instruments2000
28. i-stat ABG Machine1000
29. Non-invasive multi-parameter monitors900
30. Mobile X-ray Machine1000
31. Adult and Pediatric Infusion Pumps90
32. CPAP Machines (Bubble CPAP Machines)1000
33. Pediatric Oxygen Concentrator900
34. Ambu Bag (Adult & Infant)900
35. Pediatric  Sphygmomanometer cuff size100
36. Blood warmers100
37. Pediatric Endotracheal Tubes100
38. Bag and Mask for Ventilator900
39. CTG Machine1000
40. Pediatric weighing scale100
41. Automated ICU Beds900
42. Electric Wheelchair100
43. Nebulizer100
44. Mechanical Ventilator900
45. Pulse Oximeter200
46. Oxygen Cylinders800
47. Oxygen Regulator800
48. Defibrillator (AED)1000
49. Combined ECG and Echocardiogram Machine


