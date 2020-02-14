Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

As part of effort to boost agricultural production, Kano state government is reaching out to international agricultural business entities in the area of rice and wheat cultivation and processing, other agricultural produce as well as modern farming across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Represented at the World Agricultural Expo holding in Tulare, California, which is the world’s largest annual agricultural exposition, held from February 11-13, a state government delegation has met with key agribusiness experts where they explored areas of collaboration for improved agricultural activities.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who is attending the expo alongside the commissioner for local government, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo and the state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and some local government chairmen, said in a statement that more elaborative future discussions will be in the offing with leading agribusiness experts for enhanced farming and self-sufficiency in food production in the state.

The event, which featured more than 1,500 exhibitors displaying the latest in farm equipment, also rendered participants to seminars that focused on a variety of topics important to dairy producers, farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals.

The state delegation also embarked on a working tour of some big farms which highlighted the technology and state-of-the-art facilities used by California farmers.

At one of the farms visited, Mckellar Ranch Co. the delegation, after fruitful discussions with the owner, Roberts Mckellar, expressed the hope that given the huge investment by the government of Kano state in the agricultural sector in the last four years, Kano will reap the benefit of the collaboration.