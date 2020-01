BELOW IS THE TABLE OF RIDICULOUS AND FAKE RESULTS FROM 388 POLLING UNITS SUBMITTED BY SEN. HOPE UZODINMA OF APC TO THE TRIBUNAL AND RELIED ON BY THE SUPREME COURT TO ILLEGALLY MAKE HIM GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE!!

1. NOTE NO. 69 ON THE TABLE, WHERE REGISTERED VOTERS WAS 492; APC SCORED 819 VOTES; PDP 7. THAT IS 334 VOTERS MORE THAN REGISTERED VOTERS, NOT TO TALK OF ACCREDITED VOTERS WHICH IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER, THOUGH NOT STATED IN THE TABLE.

2. NOTE NO 377 ON THE TABLE, WHERE REGISTERED VOTERS WAS 367; APC SCORED 367; PDP 4. THAT IS 4 VOTERS MORE THAN REGISTERED VOTERS, NOT TO TALK OF ACCREDITED VOTERS WHICH IS MUCH LOWER, THOUGH NOT SHOWN ON THE TABLE.

3. NOTE NO. 384 ON THE TABLE, WHERE REGISTERED VOTERS WAS 526; APC SCORED 526; PDP 2. THAT IS 2 VOTERS MORE THAN REGISTERED VOTERS, NOT TO TALK OF ACCREDITED VOTERS WHICH IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER, THOUGH NOT STATED ON THE TABLE.

4. NOTE NO. 282 ON THE TABLE, WHERE REGISTERED VOTERS WAS 591; APC SCORED 586; PDP 9. THAT IS 4 VOTERS MORE THAN REGISTERED VOTERS, NOT TO TALK OF ACCREDITED VOTERS WHICH IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER, THOUGH NOT SHOWN ON THE TABLE .

5. NOTE NO 285 ON THE TABLE, WHERE REGISTERED VOTERS WAS 449; APC SCORED 780; PDP 4. THAT IS 335 VOTERS MORE THAN REGISTERED VOTERS, NOT TO TALK OF ACCREDITED VOTERS WHICH IS VERY MUCH LOWER, THOUGH NOT STATED ON THE TABLE.

6. NOTE THAT HOPE UZODINMA’S APC SCORED AN AVERAGE OF 95% IN THE 388 UNITS, WHEREAS HE SCORED AN AVERAGE OF 12% IN THE REMAINING UNITS IN THE STATE!!

7. NOTE FURTHER THAT SEN. HOPE UZODINMA’S TABLE OF RESULTS FROM 388 POLLING UNITS BELOW, DID NOT HAVE ANY SCORES FOR ANY OTHER POLITICAL PARTY, SUCH AS APGA, AA, ACCORD ETC. INDEED, THERE WERE 70 POLITICAL PARTIES THAT CONTESTED THE ELECTION. DID THE 68 OTHER PARTIES NOT HAVE EVEN AGENTS OR WARD OFFICERS THAT VOTED?

8. THIS IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF CRIMINALITY WHICH SHOULD SEND SOME PEOPLE TO JAIL! YET OUR ALMIGHTY SUPREME COURT ENDORSED IT. HABA!!!