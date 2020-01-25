A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, Mr. Charles Idahosa, has warned the national leadership of the party over the legal implications of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole parading himself as national chairman ofthe party.

Idahosa who sounded the warning while with journalists in Benin City on Saturday, said that Oshiomhole has never respected the party’s Constitution.

Idahosa who is a former political adviser to Oshiomhole, also blamed the him for the crisis in various states’ chapter of the party.

“As far as we are concerned in Edo APC, Oshiomhole is no longer the national chairman. The constitution is very clear in Article 21 on how members of the party can be dealt with but because of the ignorance of many of his followers, they think that once you become the national chairman of the party, you are above the law. Oshiomhole has no legitimacy.

“He has been suspended by his ward and the party leaders there. These leaders are not spirits; they came out openly to endorse his suspension. They are not hiding and have not denied saying so. However, he decided to ignore these leaders because he has never respected the party’s constitution.

“They are just postponing the evil day because at the end of the day, any action by him or any action he takes now as national chairman is null and void because it is an illegality. He knows this but he is pretending not to know. I only feel sorry for the APC because of the legal implication in the future.

“Oshiomhole’s supporters say things like we should respect him because he has been winning elections, but they are wrong because he has nothing to do with the party’s successes; in fact, he created the problems.

“Even as Governor and national chairman, he did not win the presidential election in Edo. Won’t you win your state before going to win other peoples’ states? We taught Oshiomhole politics in Edo State. Was it not in court that he won the governorship?